How Matt Damon told his wife in couples therapy he'd go on acting break unless Christopher Nolan called

Oppenheimer , the Christopher Nolan directorial has already sold over 2 lakh tickets in India even before the scheduled release in the country. Worldwide, the hype around the movie has reached its peak as well. In a new interview, Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes events that led to him taking up Nolan's offer to be in the movie.

Matt Damon's negotiated his role in Oppenheimer in couple's therapy

The actor, while talking to Entertainment Weekly during a panel discussion, recalled he had promised his wife that he'll be taking a break from Hollywood with one exception: if Christopher Nolan offers him a role, he'll take it. Damon revealed that just after this promise to his wife, Luciana was made, he got a call from Nolan himself, offering him a role in his upcoming project, Oppenheimer.

Matt shared the story at the risk of it sounding made up. He said, "I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off."

He continued, "I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household."

Nolan, who was also part of the same panel, responded to Damon's claims, "It's a fun way to do it."

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan has no plans to make another superhero film; criticises studios for THIS reason

Matt Damon's role in Oppenheimer

The Interstellar actor will take on the role of General Leslie Groves Jr., the director of the Manhattan Project, a secret project overseen by Cillian Murphy's character in Oppenheimer. This highly classified program was responsible for the design and creation of the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Damon shared with Fox News Digital his process of preparing for the role began with “conducting research and contemplating the portrayal of this character." The actor also shared it was “really amazing learning about what they did and how they did it.”

Talking about his character of Gen. Groves, Matt said he “was a brilliant guy and not well-liked at all by the scientists because there was this constant tension between the military and the scientists.”

Oppenheimer is all set to be released on July 21. The star-studded cast has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the critics and the fans alike.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Christopher Nolan does not own smartphone? Oppenheimer director reveals why