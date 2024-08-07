How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ensure Online Safety for Their Children Archie and Lilibet

The internet can be pretty toxic, and it is hard to even imagine what it can do to kids but parents can prevent their kids from such toxicity with a few simple steps as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The estranged Royal couple sat down with CBS for a chat recently and discussed the growing infirmity of online bullying while giving insights into how they protect their kids— Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet— from such internet toxicity.

In a recent conversation with Jane Pauley during an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Meghan Markle revealed that she is highly concerned about online bullying and how she intends to protect her young children, Archie and Lilibet, from some of the dangerous content available on the internet. Referring to her protective instincts as a parent, she said, "Our kids are young—they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them.".

Markle and Prince Harry, have been serving their Archewell Foundation actively. The foundation helps families and parents dealing with grief and children with mental health issues resulting from the Internet. She reiterated the issues that had to be addressed within the online space, saying, "So, as one can see what is taking place within the online space, one realizes there is much to be done there, and one is just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.".

Advertisement

The couple will pay a four-day visit to Colombia later this summer, ahead of the first World Ministerial Conference for the Elimination of Violence Against Children. This visit aligns with their ongoing efforts to advocate for child safety and mental health.

On a Future Forward podcast, Bob Garfield and Steven Rosenbaum talked about their new initiative, The Parents Network. Rosenbaum commended Markle for her approach to the problem and truly not placing all the blame on parents for their children's internet addiction. Indeed, he pointed out that she believes technological advancements have been designed to hook children on social media, so it is patently unfair to blame the parents alone. Markle's opinion, however, carefully and minutely addresses all the modern aspects of humanity that have been wrestling with the highly addictive problems surfacing from different social platforms.

Meghan and Harry’s advocacy to prevent unforeseen dangers of social media, including trauma, bullying, and abuse deserves attention as the minds of children are fragile and discussion of the topic may bring several solutions to put an end to it, or at least reduce the risk to a minimum. Markle is passionate about the initiative because of past exposures to digital injuries and hence desires to make the online world much safer for every child.

Advertisement

The internet has not been kind to Meghan Markle as well, she has witnessed all kinds of mean things speared at her. Many online critics fail to recognize the profound impact cyberbullying can have on anyone, according to Prince Harry who argued about it during a CBS interview. Markle also addressed a particularly dark period in her life when the relentless bullying and abuse drove her to feel that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

As a mother, Markle is acutely aware of the dangers her own children might face online. She urged others to consider the issue from a personal perspective reflecting on the thought, "What if this was my son or my daughter?" Such viewpoints have been a driving force behind the Sussexes' initiative, The Parents Network— an organization dedicated to offering a safe space for parents dealing with their children's online challenges, aiming to support families in navigating the digital landscape. Duchess of Sussex have been careful in their approach to raising kids and they wish every parent should be taking steps for it as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Next Tour Three Months After Nigeria Trip To THIS Country