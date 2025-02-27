How Michelle Trachtenberg Shut Down Plastic Surgery and Illness Rumors Before Her Death; READ

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

A year before her death, Michelle Trachtenberg spoke out about her health, pushing back against internet rumors with strong assurance. The Gossip Girl alum was found dead in her New York City apartment on February 26.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star faced criticism over a change in her appearance in January of the previous year but insisted she was "happy and healthy."

Trachtenberg dismissed rumors of plastic surgery and malnutrition, slamming critics in a 2024 Instagram post. She wrote, "Fun fact: This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

Responding to complaints about her changing appearance, she replied to a hate comment, writing, "Realize I'm not 14. I'm 38."

She added, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself, haters."

Despite her statements, online criticism over her physical transformation persisted until her death.

Trachtenberg, who rose to fame as a child actor, became a household name after starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She received multiple award nominations for her performance. Her last credited appearance was in 2023, reprising her iconic role as Georgina Sparks in the Gossip Girl revival.

Although she spent most of the past few years out of the spotlight, she remained active on social media, posting selfies as recently as two weeks before her death.

News of her passing first surfaced in The New York Post, which reported that it had verified information from police. Michelle Trachtenberg had reportedly undergone a liver transplant, followed by complications from the surgery. However, the exact cause of her death has not yet been revealed.