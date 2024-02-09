How Moana Was Supposed To Be A Disney Series And Not A Theatre Movie; EXPLAINED

Disney‘s animated hit Moana was destined to become a television series for Disney+. But like the movie’s shapeshifting demigod Maui, who traverses the seven seas with the eponymous Polynesian warrior, the project has transformed into something entirely new. In a surprise move, the sequel to Moana has been retooled into a feature film, which is set to debut in theaters on November 27.

Moana was about to a Disney+ series

Disney's Moana 2 is among several projects that were commissioned for streaming but ultimately scored exclusive theatrical releases, following last summer's strikes that forced studios to postpone many blockbusters to 2025 and beyond. This move signals Disney's renewed excitement for the big screen, as Hollywood has started to prioritize selling movie tickets over a business model that aimed to steal Netflix's thunder.

ALSO READ: Moana 2 Release Window Revealed: Everything We Know So Far

“Disney’s strategy is no longer about spending a lot on streaming content in hopes of attracting [Disney+] subscribers,” says Eric Handler, a senior research analyst at Roth MKM. “They’re asking, ‘How do we maximize revenue and profitability?'”

Traditional studios and some streamers have found that releasing movies exclusively in theaters is the best financial value. This is because it generates awareness and buzz, fueling revenue from secondary windows like home entertainment, DVD sales, and Disney+ debuts. Additionally, the ancillary products, such as dolls, nightgowns, water bottles, and slippers, featuring Moana's face, come with the film. However, there is also the hope that theatrical releases will have a longer-lasting cultural impact. Disney's 2016 film, Moana, grossed over $680 million at the global box office and was the most-streamed movie of 2023 in the U.S., with 11.6 billion minutes watched.

Advertisement

Disney CEO, Bob Iger shared on the company’s latest earnings call that Moana 2 was modified into a movie after executives were wowed by the early footage. “We were impressed with what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” he said.

Iger’s decision to put Moana 2 in theaters follows Disney’s rough 2023 at the box office. Disney Animation’s Wish joined a long line of misfires, including The Marvels, Haunted Mansion, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Pixar’s Elemental struggled to start but ultimately rebounded with $496 million globally.

Moana 2 will land in theaters on the same day as Universal’s Wicked

Moana 2 and Universal's Wicked are set to release on the same day, with the potential for slight changes to the release date. Cinema owners are not concerned about cannibalization between the two musical movies, as they have proven the power of counterprogramming, as long as the quality matches the hype, as seen with Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“It’s a huge win for theaters,” said Chris Randleman, chief revenue officer of the Texas-based Flix Brewhouse chain. “‘Moana 2’ and ‘Wicked’ are different enough that both can coexist.” The studio is developing a separate, live-action version with Dwayne Johnson returning as the tattooed deity Maui and is slated to land in theaters on June 27, 2025.

Though Auli’i Cravalho isn’t returning for the remake, she and Dwayne Johnson are reprising their voice roles in the animated Moana 2. Notably, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned How Far I’ll Go, You’re Welcome and other earworms from Moana, won’t be back either. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the duo behind “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” are writing new songs with Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the first film.

ALSO READ: Moana: Is Zendaya playing titular role in Disney’s live-action film? Fan-made trailer suggests so