'How much attention gets paid to stupid things': Olivia Wilde defends comment on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance after backlash

The news of Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce has been one of the most widely talked about topics across the Internet. Considering anything the pop star does instantly starts trending and becomes a topic of chatter, it's no surprise. The news is also circulating in the celebrity circle with NFL commentators making Swift song references about Kelce's performance.

Olivia Wilde recently joined the train with a dig she took at Swift and the Kansas City Chief player's romance. After receiving massive backlash for it online, the 39-year-old director has now defended her comment. Here's what the Don't Worry Darling filmmaker had to say.

Olivia Wilde defends comment on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

On October 15, 2023, Wilde was spotted leaving Studio City, California's farmer's market when the paparazzi asked her about her Instagram story about Swift and how it was received negatively online. "I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things," she responded and got into her car. The actress sparked conversation after a tweet she shared on her Instagram story about Swift's dating life.

The tweet said, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," referring to how the singer dating Kelce has suddenly increased interest in American football and the NFL. The dig wasn't taken well by the Swifties who instantly called her out for being a hypocrite. Referring to the comment Wilde made on the Cruel Summer hitmaker, fans took to Twitter to point out her own dating past, in particular her former relationship with Harry Styles.

They questioned her sudden love for the environment when her past actions do not align with the same. One user wrote, "olivia wilde is so lame talking about taylor should date a climate scientist as if she wasn't flying in harry's private jet to every single show." Another said, "the hypocrisy of olivia wilde posting this when she traveled to practically every single one of harry’s shows while they were dating." The tweet was from Dutch actress Katja Herbers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

For the unversed, Wilde and Styles dated from 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce started hanging out last month and have since been spotted several times. The musician has been spotted attending the tight end's games with his family more times than once. The couple was also seen attending the SNL after-party hand in hand. As per reports, they were lost in their own world as they made out and spent time together.

