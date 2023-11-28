How much did Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino spend on his drug-riddled lifestyle? Exploring shocking claims amid release of his memoir

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino recently opened up about his drug-fuelled past in his memoir Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation. In the book, he opened up about overcoming drug addiction, loss, and prison. Sorrentino recalled spending half a million dollars on drugs as well as smuggling them across countries at the peak of his career before he hit rock bottom.

Mike Sorrentino tried heroin before ending up at rehab two days later

Sorrentino opened up about his drug addiction and dependency on painkillers in an interview with ET, where he spoke about his latest memoir. He shared, "When I finally got to rehab in 2015, that was definitely my low, but my lowest was like a day or so before that when I did something I never thought I was gonna do. I ended up trying a drug that I never thought I would try. A drug that kills most people. A drug that most people don't come back from. A drug that I told myself that I would never do, that I thought was dirty. It was heroin."

The Jersey Shore star 41-year-old revealed that he was battling depression and anxiety and had mentally given up when he started abusing drugs. He believed that early fame and money from the success of his MTV show made the situation even worse for him. He shared, "But I was desperate, and I was in that hole. I had given up on myself. I just wanted to get out of that space mentally."

Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino reveals he spent half a million on drugs

Looking back, the Dancing With The Stars alum regrets how he wasted his fortune. He shared, "I gotta just be accountable and be like, 'Yeah, that happened.' I was wild. I was careless. I was reckless, and I fell prey to drug addiction, and in the book I describe that I did spend about half a million dollars on cocaine and oxycodone."

Sorrentino shared an anecdote that made him realize that he had spent 500,000 dollars on drugs. He said, "I mean, when the lawyers told me, 'You spent about half a million on cocaine and oxycodone,' I was like, 'Man, that definitely sounds about right,' because it was true." He added that any drugs he wanted were at his disposal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

