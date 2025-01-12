How Much Did SAG-AFTRA Pledge To Fire Relief In Los Angeles Wildfires? Details Inside

SAG-AFTRA has pledged $1 million to the fire relief amidst the flames spreading through the areas at a rapid pace. The Hollywood organization made the announcement following their postponement of the in-person nomination ceremony.

The president of the organization, Fran Drescher, released a statement wherein he gave a shout-out to the broadcast journalists, who went on to share every little update on the destruction caused while being out for work.

The statement read, “I want to thank and recognize our broadcast journalist members who are out every day amid flames, smoke, and fiery embers battling to bring this important news to the world.”

It further stated, “The destruction caused by these blazes, the loss of life and homes, has been gut-wrenching to experience, and of course, our hearts go out to all affected. But we knew we could do more; we hope this pledge helps relieve suffering and assists those impacted in putting their lives back together after this calamity.”

Drescher went on to reveal that he, too, had been affected by the fires and hence sympathizes over all those facing the tragedy. He also added that the stressful times had also caused compromised immune systems. It is also important to keep healthy while fighting the disaster.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation have previously worked to support those in need whenever the state has been hit with a disaster.

As per the reports, the funds donated by the organization will be used for the members who lost their homes in fires, including the journalists who were affected.

