How much does Demi Lovato's engagement ring from Jordan Lutes cost? Gemologist tells

Demi Lovato's journey to love took a romantic turn with musician Jordan Lutes, marked by a delightful relationship timeline. The couple, who collaborated on Lovato's eighth studio album, evolved from creative partners to life partners, sharing blissful moments. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Lovato announced their engagement, expressing sheer excitement and gratitude. But what grabbed fans’ attention is the expensive diamond ring of Lovato as she gears up for a new phase in her life.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes celebrate their engagement

The romantic tale of Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes began in July 2022 when they collaborated on Lovato's album Holy Fvck. Their connection deepened, leading to a blossoming romance as they celebrated birthdays, enjoyed Thanksgiving, and kissed under Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Pre-Grammy gala in February 2023, followed by Lovato's touching birthday tribute to Lutes in March.

The lovebirds took to Instagram to share their joyous engagement news, posting captivating photos wearing matching black leather outfits and flaunting an exquisite pear-shaped diamond ring. Lovato expressed, “I’m still speechless 🥹🥹 last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic . My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby.”

Jordan Lutes too took to his Instagram handle to share his romantic tale of asking out his best friend to transition to his life partner, and it seems like his proposal was pretty much accepted. “yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you @ddlovato 🖤”

Demi Lovato’s engagement ring’s price revealed

Demi Lovato’s engagement ring, crafted with Teresa Panico at Material Good in Soho, NYC, features a stunning 4.5-carat pear-shaped diamond, estimated to be worth around $150,000 by gemologist Karly Bulinksi, as retrieved via Page Six . Karly Bulinksi, a gemologist at Rare Carat, offered valuable insights into the engagement ring, estimating its weight at 4.5 carats. The ring, set in a cathedral solitaire band, aligns with a classic design that aims to highlight the natural beauty of the diamond.

Demi Lovato's engagement journey has seen a shift in styles, from a three-stone emerald-cut ring with Max Ehrich to the current pear-shaped dazzler with Jordan Lutes. As the couple embarks on their journey towards marriage, fans eagerly anticipate the next heartwarming chapters of this enchanting love saga.

