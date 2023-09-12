How much does Kevin Federline want Britney Spears to pay for monthly child support? Details inside

In a recent turn of events, Kevin Federline, the former backup dancer and co-parent with pop sensation Britney Spears, is contemplating taking legal action to increase his $40,000-a-month child support payments. This move comes as their children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, now primarily reside with Federline.



Source- Page Six

A shift in Kevin and Britney’s child custody arrangements

The custody agreement between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears has undergone a significant change. Originally, the child support amount was based on both parents having the children 50 percent of the time. However, Sean Preston (17) and Jayden James (16) have been living exclusively with their father for several years, including a recent relocation to Hawaii.

Eighteenth birthday of Kevin and Britney’s child

As Sean Preston's eighteenth birthday nears, it signifies a pivotal moment in the child support arrangement, with Britney Spears' mandated payments set to halve upon his milestone birthday. This impending change has added intricacy to the ongoing discussions about child support.

Reports on the teenagers' communication with Britney Spears have been conflicting. Initially, there were indications that Sean Preston and Jayden had severed all ties with their mother. Nonetheless, recent sources have hinted at occasional communication as recently as July, potentially signaling a chance for reconciliation.

The media scrutiny factor for Kevin and Britney

Kevin Federline publicly claimed that the intense media scrutiny following the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship in November 2021 played a role in the boys' decision to distance themselves from their mother. This aspect adds a layer of complexity to the evolving dynamics of their family.

The evolving custody arrangements between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears, coupled with the impending eighteenth birthday of their eldest son, Sean Preston, create a complex situation regarding child support payments. As this legal battle unfolds, media scrutiny and communication challenges continue to be significant factors in this high-profile case.

