How much does Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring cost? Here's everything you need to know

The couple who have been together for three long years, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, made it official by announcing their engagement on Instagram. The 20-year-old Jake was smiling broadly in the black-and-white picture, which was shared by Millie, who also displayed the ring on her left hand.

Here is how the couple announced their engagement:

In reference to Taylor Swift's song "Lover," Millie captioned the picture, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." On the beach, Jake hugged Millie from behind while encircling her in the picture. Millie appeared to be sobbing but had her eyes closed and was giggling. She put her hands on his forearms and flashed her huge new engagement ring.

The center stone of Millie's ring was a square diamond with a diamond halo surrounding it. The band was made of thin diamonds. She accessorized the new ring with pearl earrings, a stunning sheer white lace long-sleeve dress, and a metallic almond-shaped manicure with her hair pulled back. Jake wore a short-sleeved white linen button-down shirt.

Jake published another image of the pair at the same moment, this time from the rear and from a different perspective. "Forever," he wrote with a white heart in the post's description as he posted on his

Milllie’s ring is dipping in a whopping price. Find out

According to Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut, "Millie's ring seems to be a brilliant solitaire with a center stone weighing anywhere between 3-3.5 carats". A ring of this size, if it is a real diamond, can cost anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000, depending on the diamond's grade.

