How much have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earned after stepping away from Royal life? Here's what we know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their access to the royal coffers when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California, away from the royal life, with their children Archie and Lilibet. The Sussexes earned the money to sustain their lifestyle through book deals and various media deals. Here is how much Harry and Meghan have earned after bidding farewell to the royals.

How much do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earn?

Prince Harry decided to step away from the wealth he was born into along with Meghan in 2020. Harry cannot lay a claim to any of the Royal family’s estate, which is estimated to be $28 billion. According to Forbes, Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth did not leave him anything from her $100 million estate when she died. The Sussexes relied on the inheritance Princess Diana left behind to make the move to California. With the $10 million his mother left him, Harry and Meghan bought a home in Montecito.

Forbes estimates Meghan and Harry’s estimated net worth to be $60 million. Before marrying Harry, Meghan’s show Suits was her main source of income. The Duchess earned an estimated $2 million from her time on the show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company Archewell Productions, helped them gain major deals with Spotify and Netflix. The couple signed a deal with Netflix for their docuseries which reportedly earned them $100 million. This deal includes documentaries, scripted shows, children’s programming, and feature films.

Their podcast Archetypes gained immense popularity, and Meghan Markle is the host of the show. In the podcast, the Duchess talks to the guests about the issues they faced to get where they are. Influential women like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Deepika Padukone, and Jameela Jamil.

Harry also released his tell-all book Spare, which came out in 2023. The book was a hit and sold 3.2 million copies worldwide in the first week after its release. A rumor suggests that Harry signed a multi-million dollar book deal worth $20 million. Meghan Markle also has a children’s book named ‘The Bench’ to her name.

