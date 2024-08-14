How Much Money Did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Received After Their Defamation Trial?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation suit reached a climax last week after being the center of attention globally for several weeks. The jury not only settled the lawsuit but also gave both actors huge financial compensations.

Amber Heard was sued by Johnny Depp in a highly publicized defamation case that went around the world. He, who is known as one of the lead actors in popular movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, sought $50 million from his ex-wife. The Hollywood actor accused Amber Heard, through an op-ed she wrote for a large newspaper, implying that he had been violent towards her; thus lowering his esteem before people. For more than six weeks, this trial was shown on multiple channels while millions watched what was happening every day.

It took nearly thirteen hours for the jury to come up with their verdict. Eventually, they decided in Depp’s favor and awarded him $15 million in total damages. This amount comprises $10 million for one claim and another $5 million for another one. However, it should be noted that there will be a lower payout due to state law caps on punitive damages. In Virginia, where the trial occurred, punitive damages cannot exceed $350,000 thereby reducing Depp’s full award to about $10.35 million.

Not all was over for Amber Heard, the actress from Aquaman’ and The Danish Girl. She counter-sued Depp for $100 million claiming that he defamed her through his legal team’s statements and public attacks. Although the countersuit did not succeed on her terms, she was awarded $2 million in damages. This is because Depp's lawyer made a defamatory statement which was said to have damaged her reputation.

There are many personal and intimate details of their stormy relationship that were exposed during the trial. Also, they both became associated with the case as it affected their professional careers. There have been significant changes in Depp career already. He has been removed from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which has been taken over by Mads Mikkelsen. The effect on Depp’s future projects is still uncertain and his next moves may be influenced by what people think of him.

However, Amber Heard’s career has not escaped unscathed. It is alleged that her role in the Aquaman sequel has been cut down drastically. The initial reports said that she would only be on screen for less than ten minutes, which was far smaller compared to the first movie where she was a key character. This decrease is believed to have been caused by the way the lawsuit affected her image and caused negative reactions after.

The aftermath of this trial has resulted in much discussion and theorizing. For those involved it was a landmark case while as for defamation cases being handled in public it was a huge milestone. While Depp and Heard both received large sums of money, the trial will have long-term consequences beyond these amounts. Through being made public and with disclosures that shocked many people, this case could set a precedent for future cases of similar nature.

As things calm down, both actors’ careers will steer through the aftermath of this widely-witnessed legal battle. These payouts help offset some financial losses but any remaining effects into their works and reputations are yet to be heard from publicly.

