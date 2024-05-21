How Much Money Does American Idol Winner Takes Home? Cash Prize And Record Deal Explained

Is an American Idol winner jackpot really worth the hype? While of course, the champion is decorated with biggish prize money and a record label deal. But wait, there’s a catch. Over the years, the singing competition’s cash prize has reportedly seen a considerable axing due to a dip in show ratings since American Idol launched its original season in 2002.

Although the greens may not matter to many contestants, it does make a statement about the particulars of the music industry. The American Idol stage has helped catapult the music careers of notable singers, the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and others. As Season 22 crowns its winner, let’s explore what’s in the bag for the American Idol winners.

How much is the American Idol winning jackpot

The winning contestant of American Idol walks away with a cash prize of $125,000 and a record deal to set their music career in motion. While that is the advertised jackpot, there's more behind-the-scenes. According to a report by American Songwriter, the winner collects another check of $100,000 after wrapping up their first album, bringing it to a total of $250,000.

Additionally, a recording budget of $300,000 allows the winner to materialize their album without burning their pockets. But, the winner ought to pay them back with future earnings. Reports claim that the budget allowance is issued as a loan to the winning contestant, and is expected to be paid back following the album’s release and subsequent revenue.

A $550,000 jackpot might seem enough, but it is hardly what the first winner of American Idol took home. 21 seasons down, American Idol rewarded winners with eye-popping $1 million deals during its initial seasons. The show’s great popularity and stellar ratings encouraged the winning prize earlier on, but with time, the prize pool has toppled. Yet, it's not every day you have a $500,000 deal in your bag. Hence, it’s totally worth it.

American Idol Season 22 names its winner

American Idol named Abi Carter, 21, as the winner of Season 22. The singer hailing from Indio, California, became the popular vote on Sunday night’s finale, which unraveled in a three-hour episode on May 19. It also marks longtime judge, Katy Perry’s farewell from the competition. Jack Blocker, 25, from Dallas, Texas, and Will Moseley, 23, from Hazelhurst, Georgia were the runners-up.

Winner Carter performed Bon Jovi’s Bed of Roses, Somewhere by West Side Story, a duet with Bishop Briggs on River, and her original single, This Isn’t Over. Whereas Moseley took the stage with the 2000s classic, It’s My Life by Jon Bon Jovi and Jack Blocker performed a duet with Katy Perry on What Makes A Woman, among other songs.

Besides the much-awaited results, the finale was a star-studded affair, featuring several guest performers for the night. Jon Bon Jovi, Jason Mraz, Seal, New Kinds on the Block, and 2004 winner Fantasia Barrino also graced the occasion. The judges and contestants celebrated with teary eyes ahead of Katy Perry’s exit from American Idol.

The decision comes after the Roar singer recently hinted that she is looking forward to making her music comeback.

