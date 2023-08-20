How much Scooter Braun made from Taylor Swift's catalog? Find out

Scooter Braun has been in many controversies over the years, and yet the executive has been thriving. He's famous for being the man that spotted a young Justin Beiber's talent for singing in a YouTube video. The 42-year-old has found himself in the headlines plenty of times, but whenever he and Taylor Swift are mentioned in the same sentence, you better believe there's some new controversy brewing.

How much did Scooter Braun make through Taylor Swift's catalog?

In 2019, he acquired Big Machine Records, gaining control over Swift's first 6 albums. However, it didn't end there, in 2020, Braun sold the 33-year-old's catalog to investment firm Shamrock Capital. The Better than Revenge singer was given the option to become an equity holder in her catalog but declined due to terms that would enable Braun to receive royalties from her music for an even longer period.

Given the sale to Shamrock Capital and the ongoing controversies, it's undeniable that Braun has reaped significant profits since he acquired Swift's albums. He garnered a lucrative $265 million profit from his acquisition and subsequent sale of the albums. Since this though the pop icon has found a way to get back at the 42-year-old, as she has been re-releasing her albums, that aren't under her control anymore. She's named these new releases, Taylor's version, which points to the fact that her songs and tracks can belong to her again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I can't be managed': When Kanye West openly fired USD 500 million worth Scooter Braun for not 'working' full-time

Scooter Braun's journey to Success

Scott Samuel Braun skyrocketed to fame primarily when he discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2006. He made his journey from organizing college parties, to managing global pop sensations. Born on June 18, 1981, in New York City, Braun's early professional life revolved around organizing popular parties during his tenure at Emory University.He smoothly transitioned into a role at Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Records, and as a college student, he rose to the position of executive director of marketing.

Braun's ascent was marked by shrewd negotiations, such as arranging a $12 million promotional partnership between Ludacris and Pontiac. Nonetheless, his true breakthrough arrived when he stumbled upon a video showcasing 12-year-old Justin Bieber. This discovery paved the way for, as he managed to convince Bieber's mother to relocate from Canada to the United States. This pivotal decision set the stage for the Sorry singer's rapid rise to global stardom.

ALSO READ: Why do Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have bad blood? Feud EXPLAINED