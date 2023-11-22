How much will Freddie Flintoff earn from Top Gear? Exploring reports of settlement after host's accident as show goes off air

The accident at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13, 2022, resulted in Flintoff receiving immediate medical attention with severe injuries. Subsequently, he was taken to the nearest hospital for additional treatment. Earlier in March, BBC issued an apology to Flintoff concerning his injuries, and revealing plans for a health and safety review of the show. This review was anticipated to be conducted by an independent third party.

Freddie Flintoff’s earnings from Top Gear

Andrew Freddie Flintoff has come to an agreement with BBC following an injury sustained during the filming of Top Gear last year. According to The Sun, the settlement with BBC Studios has been calculated based on the former England cricketer's projected earnings for two years, which is £9 million.

The series' production was temporarily halted pending an investigation into the incident. It's important to note that the compensation will not be sourced from the TV license fee, since BBC Studios operates as the commercial branch of the broadcaster. Flintoff's legal team informed the newspaper that the retired cricketer is still in the process of recovering from injuries described as "life-alteringly significant."

More about Freddie Flintoff’s accident

The inquiry is believed to be in progress, with the possibility that its findings may not be disclosed publicly. BBC Studios independently investigated the accident, and according to the Sun, Flintoff participated in interviews twice during the two probes initiated by the BBC. In March, a representative from the Health and Safety Executive stated that the national regulatory body for workplace safety had concluded its investigation and had no plans for an additional probe.

Flintoff recently made his first appearance since the accident , taking charge of fielding drills with England players in Cardiff before their one-day international against New Zealand. Scars were noticeable on his face, and he had tape on his nose.

The 45-year-old ex-England captain retired from cricket in 2009 after appearing in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals, and seven T20s. BBC has also declared that Top Gear will be off the air "for the foreseeable future" following the 2022 crash involving presenter Freddie Flintoff. In an official statement, BBC stated that it has decided to suspend the UK show.

