How much will Netflix pay Lionel Messi for his animated series after Cristiano Ronaldo got $10 million?

Lionel Messi is now planning to enter the small screen via animated series which will share the anecdotes of this Argentina star from his childhood to winning the FIFA world cup. This is the third audiovisual production that will be made by Messi.

Earlier when Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez decided to share her life story, Netflix paid 10 million euros for the same. With this, fans have been speculating about how much Lionel Messi will earn with his animated series. Here is everything we know.

Lionel Messi animated series

If Lionel Messi decides to release his animated series on the streaming platforms, it could surpass the value of 15 million euros. Messi’s performance and win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will significantly contribute to his earnings through the animated series.

As per Infobae portal, Messi’s animated series will touch upon a variety of subjects including his childhood incidents and journey to winning the World Cup in Argentina. The FIFA fans would certainly be ecstatic with the sneak peek in Messi’s life. However, according to some publications Lionel Messi has still not decided whether he will embody the voice of a cartoon in this series.

Earlier Lionel Messi was also in the news because the department store owned by his in-laws' family was shot by a couple of people with guns. No one was injured in this shooting except for property damage. But they did leave a threatening message for Messi. The Argentina footballer is yet to make any comment on this incident.

