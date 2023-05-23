How Nick Jonas' solo performance at 2016 ACM Awards sent him to therapy, singer talks about 'traumatic moment'

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas remains in the news for his solo music career, the music he creates with his brothers in their band the Jonas Brothers, and his marriage to popular actress Priyanka Chopra. The 30-year-old recently opened up about an onstage blunder at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2016 that caused him to go to therapy.

How did Nick Jonas' solo performance at 2016 ACM Awards sent him to therapy?

During an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Jonas recalled the incident at the awards ceremony which he labels one of the "worst moments" in his career. The musician was supposed to join country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini for a live performance of her song Peter Pan at the ACM Awards 2016 but his guitar solo turned out to be "tragic" for him.

Then there was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV. In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy. Nick Jonas

When he appeared on stage to perform his guitar solo intro before the duet, he ended up playing the wrong notes despite rehearsing with Ballerini countless times previously. "I'm feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that's going to be problematic," he said. "I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop," Jonas explained.

"Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it," he revealed during the podcast appearance. "And I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad.' I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on," Jonas concluded.

At the moment, Jonas is on a US tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers. Their latest album titled The Album is their sixth studio album as the three-piece pop band. It was released on May 12, 2023, with Wings and Waffle House being the chosen singles. Jonas Brothers released their last album prior to this one in 2019 titled Happiness Begins which was their first album after the reunion.

