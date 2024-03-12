How Old Is Emma Stone's Daughter? All About Louise Jean As Poor Things Star Quotes Taylor Swift Lyric To Thank Her During Oscars 2024 Speech

At the 96th Academy Awards, Emma Stone had a night to remember as she won the Best Actress award for her enthralling role in Poor Things. But what really stole the show was her emotional acceptance speech, in which the actress thanked her daughter Louise Jean by reciting lines from Taylor Swift 's popular song "Marjorie."

A Touching Tribute to Her Daughter

Emma Stone held back tears as she thanked her loved ones, especially her daughter, as she went up on stage to claim the prize. "I'm so grateful for my amazing family and friends who have supported me through everything," she stated. "And to my daughter, Louise Jean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me, 'what a wilderness electic there is about you.'"

The line, which is from Swift's 2020 song "Marjorie," is a moving allusion to the singer's late grandmother and the significant influence she had on her life. Stone made a touching gesture by including these words in her speech, demonstrating her intense love and adoration for her child.

A Proud Moment for Stone

Critics hailed her portrayal in "Poor Things" as a lady revived by a genius scientist, solidifying her status as one of the most gifted actresses of her generation.

In addition to thanking her co-star Mark Ruffalo and the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone made an emotional statement. "Thank you to Yorgos for your incredible vision and for trusting me with this role," she said, "And to Mark, your talent and dedication are truly inspiring."

A Night of Surprises and Wardrobe Malfunctions

Although Stone's moving address was unquestionably the high point of her Oscars trip, there were plenty of unexpected events and mistakes at the glittery Oscars night. During the event, Jimmy Kimmel, the host, joked about Stone's role in "Poor Things," calling her a "hot monster."

While strolling the red carpet, Emma Stone also had a wardrobe mishap; her dress looked to have a tear around the hem. She proved once again why she is adored by both fans and colleagues in the profession, though, as she handled the situation with elegance and tact.

Emma Stone's heartfelt tribute to her daughter and her well-earned award for Best Actress will surely go down as one of the most poignant and unforgettable moments of the 96th Academy Awards.

