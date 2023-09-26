How Patrick J. Adams’ Instagram posts are making us miss Suits and Meghan Markle

Suits, the legal drama series that ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, was one of the most popular shows on television. It featured a talented cast of actors, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, and, of course, Meghan Markle. Markle played Rachel Zane, a paralegal who later became a lawyer and married Mike Ross, the brilliant but fraudulent associate played by Patrick J. Adams. The show ended in 2019 after Markle left in 2018 to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex. Since then, fans have been missing the witty banter, the courtroom drama, and the romance of Suits. It seems like the cast members are feeling nostalgic too.

Patrick’s Instagram post

Recently, Patrick J. Adams shared two posts on his Instagram account that showed how much he misses his friends from Suits. The first post was a series of portraits of the main cast members, with the caption 'Each and every one of them.' The second post was a picture of Markle lying on the floor with her feet on the desk and Rafferty sitting on a couch, with the caption 'I miss my friends.'

The posts received thousands of likes and comments from fans who expressed their love and appreciation for the show and the actors.

Fans react to Patrick's post

The posts sparked a wave of nostalgia and emotion among the fans who loved Suits and its characters. One fan commented that the show changed their lives and that they would kill to have a new story behind these characters. They wrote: “This show changed my life; I’d kill to have a new leg of the story behind these characters.” Another fan said that Adams was going to make them cry with his post. They wrote: “You’re going to make me cry, sir.” A third fan demanded that they start working on season 10 right away. They wrote: “WE NEED SEASON 10 YALL START WORKING ON IT RIGHT F****** NOW.”

Many fans also praised Adams for his role as Mike Ross and his friendship with Markle. One fan said that they miss Adams and his friends too. They wrote: “We miss you and your friends too!” Another fan said that they couldn’t watch after he left. They wrote: "I couldn't watch after you left.” A third fan asked if he still talks to Markle. They wrote: “Do you still talk to her?”

The posts also reminded us of how much we miss seeing Markle on screen. She was one of the most beloved characters on Suits, and her chemistry with Adams was undeniable. She also proved herself to be a talented and versatile actress who could handle both comedy and drama.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

Markle has since retired from acting to focus on her royal duties and her humanitarian work. She has also become a mother to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She has faced many challenges and controversies in her new role, but she has also shown resilience and grace.

We respect and admire Markle’s decision to pursue a different path in life, but we can’t help but wonder what could have been if she had stayed on Suits. Would Rachel and Mike have a happy ending? Would they face new obstacles and enemies? Would they have a family of their own?

We may never know the answers to these questions, but we can always rewatch the episodes of Suits and relive the moments that made us laugh, cry, and cheer. And we can always hope that one day, we will see Markle reunite with her friends from Suits, even if it’s just on Instagram.

