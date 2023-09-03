'How precious life is...': Zendaya expresses gratitude to fans as she celebrates 27th birthday with precious throwback photo

Zendaya, the actress and singer, recently celebrated her 27th birthday with a special throwback photo from her childhood on Instagram. In the old photo, little Zendaya was seen crouching in front of a plate of cookies, with chocolate on her lips and hand, and a big happy smile on her face. The actress shared a heartfelt message talking about how every year she grows she's "reminded of how precious this life is.” She thanked her fans for all the well-wishes and love too.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s friends wished her happy birthday

Taking to her Instagram, Zendaya shared the photo and wrote, "Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27, (two pink heart emoji).”

Many of her fans and celebrity friends also celebrated the actress in the comments section of her post. Bella Thorne wished her, “Happy birthday Z! (three red heart emoji),” followed by Halle Bailey, who wrote, “happy happy birthday beautiful (red heart emoji).”

Fashion designer Donatella Versace wished the actress and wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous @zendaya !!" Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer sent three hearts with arrow emojis. Models Winnie Harlow and Lori Harvey also shared their love and birthday wishes.

Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland, also celebrated her on his Instagram Story. He shared two photos, one where Zendaya was in snorkeling gear giving a thumbs-up, and another where she was walking her dogs in a park. Tom lovingly called her "My birthday girl" with heart-eyes emojis.

When Zendaya spoke about her relationship with Tom Holland

Zendaya recently talked about her relationship with Tom in Elle’s interview. She shared, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public, I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

The actress added, "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share, it’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Recently, Zendaya and Tom paid a visit to students in California for a fun basketball game at an event hosted by a group named Hoopbus. This special gathering took place in Zendaya's hometown of Oakland. Zendaya collaborated with Hoopbus and Project Backboard to contribute to the construction of a new basketball court in Oakland. Pop Crave posted the heartwarming photos of the couple on X (formerly known as Twitter), and fans couldn't contain their excitement over how cute they looked together.

