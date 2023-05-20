How Princess Diana's favourite hotel caused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car crash incident

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly found themselves in a "near-catastrophic car chase" due to their alleged reluctance to spend on accommodations during their New York City visit. Sources suggest that the couple requested a discounted room at the Carlyle, the hotel favoured by the late Princess Diana, but were denied the request. As a result, they opted to stay at a friend's house on the Upper East Side. However, when paparazzi started tailing them from the Ziegfeld Theater, they decided not to lead the photographers to their temporary residence.

Carlyle Hotel refused discounted room, prompting alternative arrangements

According to law enforcement sources, the Carlyle declined to offer Harry and Meghan a discounted room, leading the couple to seek accommodations elsewhere. The decision to stay at a friend's house eventually played a role in the subsequent events.

Allegations of cheapness and lack of safety precautions

A New York City law enforcement source criticized the couple, stating that they should have prioritized their safety and acquired a hotel room instead of attempting to secure free lodging. The source emphasizes that their actions were driven by a desire to save money rather than ensure their own security.

Past preferences for the Carlyle Hotel

Harry and Meghan have previously stayed at the Carlyle Hotel during their visits to New York. The iconic establishment, known for its luxurious rooms and suites, has been a favourite of the couple. Despite their previous stays, they were unable to secure a discounted room during this particular trip.

Conflicting accounts and eyewitness testimonies

After the incident, conflicting accounts emerged regarding the severity and duration of the alleged "car chase." Eyewitnesses challenged the couple's claims, suggesting that the incident may have been exaggerated. The New York City Police Department issued a statement stating that no collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests were reported in relation to the couple's journey.

Critics argue that Harry and Meghan's unwillingness to accept the reality of public interest and the presence of photographers puts not only themselves but also others at risk. They emphasize the importance of taking appropriate security measures to ensure everyone's safety, regardless of their status as public figures.



