How Raven-Symone suffered a seizure due to two breast reductions and liposuction at 18

Raven-Symoné has stated that she had multiple cosmetic operations as a teenager after her father encouraged her to do so because she was bullied for her weight. The That's So Raven star revealed that she had two breast reductions and liposuction done before turning 18 in 2004. The actress revealed this in her podcast with her wife, Miranda Maday.

ALSO READ: Raven-Symoné reveals she can gaze into the future like her 'That's So Raven' character; 'I will just stare…'

Raven Symone reveals she had cosmetic surgeries done at 18

That's So Raven star opened up about a private battle that she faced as a teenager as a result of growing up in the spotlight. The former child star claimed that she had many cosmetic surgeries done before the age of 18 in the most recent episode of her and Miranda Maday's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda.

Symoné recalled it on the newest episode of her and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's podcast. She revealed her father strongly advised her to get her breasts reduced. She said, "Before the age of 18, I had two breast reductions and liposuction. I've never said it before. I've never told anyone. My father strongly suggested that I have my breasts reduced. I was like, 'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"

The That's So Raven star said she disassociated following the surgery and even had a seizure as a result of it. She revealed, "The first one, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they said, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure.'"

Raven claimed she has a scar tissue to this day and stated that she gained weight following the treatment, necessitating a second breast reduction.

Raven Symoné recalls getting bullied, fat-shamed even after cosmetic surgeries

Raven Symoné stated that her size changed from a triple-D chest size to her present double-D chest size after breast reduction and liposuction. The actress revealed, "Even though I had the breast reduction, no one knew at the time, and I was still scrutinized on social media because I wasn't as skinny as everyone else, and they still called me fat. So it's like, you get that done, and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."

Symoné even offered advice to youngsters who feel like they need to get any sort of cosmetic surgery done. She said, “After having the surgeries done at a young age, I can tell you this. If you want something changed in your body, live with it for a little bit longer to see if it's required. And seek counseling before you get it done."

Advertisement

The That's So Raven starrevealed that even though she was attempting to minimize her belly fat with lipo, her hormones dictated that she would gain weight anyway.

For the unversed, Raven Symoné gained popularity after she portrayed Raven Baxter, a teen who frequently experienced psychic visions of the future, in the film That's So Raven. Her talent took her, her friends, and her family on adventures. Symoné played Raven's Home again in the 2017 revival.

ALSO READ: Why did Raven-Symoné ask all her dating partners to sign an NDA including wife Pearman-Maday? Find out