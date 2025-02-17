How Selena Gomez's Mom Set Her Up With Now Fiance Benny Blanco; Find Out Full Story

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, shared the sweet story of how they first met, thanks to Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, opened up about the early stages of their relationship, which began years before they became romantically involved.

Gomez revealed that she first met Benny Blanco when she was about 16 or 17 years old. “Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us,” Blanco stated. At the time, Gomez wasn’t yet a singer, and Blanco was just beginning to rise to fame in the music industry.

“We first had music come out in 2013 or something,” he added. Mandy Teefey, along with Gomez’s stepfather, Brian Teefey, had managed Gomez’s career for eight years as she rose to fame on Disney Channel.

Blanco recalled how he became drawn to Gomez’s music during her early days at Disney Records. “I was so into it,” he said. “I feel like she was the original sad girl."

He was particularly taken with the contrast between her music and what was popular at the time. “Everyone was like [beatboxes] and she was like, [sings] ‘I just want to look good for you.’ [Laughs]”

Their romantic connection grew when they worked on music together. Gomez shared that she began developing feelings for Blanco while working on a song. “It was really simple,” she said.

“We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me.” Gomez confessed she liked him before he even realized she was interested.

Blanco admitted, “I had no idea,” sharing that at first, he had suggested introducing her to his friends. It wasn’t until their second date that Blanco realized she was the one for him. “The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife,’” he shared.

Blanco described Selena Gomez as his best friend and gushed about how perfect she is for him. In December 2023, Gomez confirmed their relationship by liking fan posts and commenting on Instagram, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

The couple made their first public appearance at the 2024 Emmys. The duo had previously collaborated on Gomez’s 2019 track I Can't Get Enough, and began their romantic relationship in June 2023. Their new collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, is set to be released on March 21, 2025.