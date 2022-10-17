How She-Hulk Finale will impact MCU: Jessica Walters and Daredevil's relationship to World War Hulk

In interviews with Variety, the team behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law tackled the many questions that MCU fans have been wondering about ever since the finale episode came out on October 13. While Tatiana Maslany shared her honest thoughts on Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdoch's possible romance, Mark Ruffalo touched upon his future in the MCU as The Hulk, especially with the rumours of a World War Hulk movie in the works, further solidified with Skaar's entry into the expansive universe. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law creator Jessica Gao also spoke on K.E.V.I.N.'s return possibility after stealing the show during the finale.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Last week, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's epic finale dropped and received a heated response, oscillating between positive and negative. Nevertheless, everyone was talking about the Tatiana Maslany starrer, which left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a lot of questions regarding the future after-effects. Particularly, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Maslany) and Matt Murdoch/Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) relationship and the introduction of Skaar (Wil Deusner), The Hulk/Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) son.

Here are five big reveals made by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's team on the MCU after-effects, post the awesome finale:

Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Matt Murdoch/Daredevil's Relationship

When asked to comment on Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdoch's (Charlie Cox) relationship after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany confessed she doesn't know what Jen's future looks like, other than the fact that "it's opening up.": "They definitely have a very real connection. I'm curious how that manifests, whether it's getting together every now and again and having fun, or if it buds into something more. But I don't think either of them are thinking in terms of that. They're at the beginning of something."

World War Hulk Possibility

When asked if MCU fans can expect more of The Hulk (and Skaar [Wil Deusner]!) in Sakaar in the future, Mark Ruffalo teased how She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale "certainly does suggest that." Talking about how there have been "some conversations" of what exactly happened to Hulk in Sakaar in the two years he abandoned Bruce Banner and the Avengers, with "the emergence of Smart Hulk," Ruffalo acknowledged how it "hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then."

Mark added, "It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story. I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other. That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

She-Hulk as an Avenger?

Tatiana Maslany had an interesting pick when asked which Avenger she feels Jennifer Walters will get along with best: "Baby Groot would be such a great day. Impossible to film, unless we put him on my head or something." Maslany added how Jen is a bit of "an odd oddball" and a little bit of "an outsider," which would make it fun to see how Jen and the many MCU characters will get along: "I think any pairing would be interesting."

Given how Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk loves to break the fourth wall, Deadpool would seem like the perfect ally to destroy the fourth wall completely. To this, the Orphan Black star quipped, "They're gonna fight over whose camera is the dominant camera."

Mark Ruffalo's Tenure as The Hulk/Bruce Banner

With Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) storyline ended in the MCU, only half of the OG 6 Avengers continue the legacy; The Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Mark Ruffalo was asked how long he thinks he'll be playing Bruce Banner. To this, Ruffalo admitted that he doesn't know and that he's "always surprised" he's still in the MCU. Mark quipped about how he and Edward Norton joke about The Hulk being their generation's Hamlet; everyone gets a shot at playing the big, green monster: "I keep waiting for the next version of it. I mean, I'll probably do it as long as they'll have me, if people are interested, and I can bring something that's interesting to me to it, and interesting to the fans. But I have no idea. I mean, you know, when you look at the comics, there's some pretty grizzled, old versions of him. I'm like, 'OK, the 67-year-old Hulk, that would be interesting' — if all of us are still here making movies and there's a world that allows for us to do that anymore."

Elaborating, Mark added that with what all of us are living in and heading towards, "the future feels more precarious than any other time." Hence, the Oscar-nominated actor "doesn't want to get too far ahead of myself. But I hope I'm still around to do it."

K.E.V.I.N. to Return?

Besides revealing that it was Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, who decided upon Skaar's introductory cameo (teasing that there might be future plans for Skaar already decided!), Jessica Gao also spoke on K.E.V.I.N. and the reverberations the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale will have in the MCU future: "I like when K.E.V.I.N. says that the glitch has been fixed, because I don't want every character in the MCU to [be able to] confront him about their plotlines. So I'm hoping that it's a one-time thing. We now know that it exists, but I don't think that we should revisit it all the time."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law surely has got the ball rolling on what we can expect from MCU in the future!

How do you think She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale will affect the future of the MCU? Share your personal opinion and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.