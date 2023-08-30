'How she will explain it all to the kids': Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' by ex Kanye West after he gets spotted sans underwear with Bianca Censori

It's not easy being Kim Kardashian, especially when your ex-husband, Kanye West, decides to embark on a boat ride through the canals of Venice without his underwear. The recent spectacle has left Kim feeling a mix of embarrassment and concern, as she contemplates how to broach the subject with their children. Kanye's recent actions have raised eyebrows. Kim can't help but wonder if something might be amiss with him.

What did Kanye West do to cause embarrassment to Kim Kardashian?

Kanye's antics caused Kim some moments of discomfort with her kids “how will she explain it all to the kids?” Imagine having to explain to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm why their father was parading around Europe without his underwear on full display. It's not exactly the kind of story you'd want to share with your children. Recent images also show West going barefoot with a bottle in hand on the streets, while Censori consistently forgoes wearing a bra, embracing unconventional dressing.

Kim finds these situations challenging as they resurface just when she's moving forward, pulling her back into the drama. The source highlighted, "It's like every time Kanye and Bianca Censori do something daring, it reminds everyone of Kim's past with those skintight nude outfits." Kim's preference is to leave these incidents behind, focusing on the future and putting them out of her mind. She aims to distance herself from these matters and move on.

How is the co-parenting gig going for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

However, beyond the spectacle and awkwardness, there's a deeper layer to all this. While their romantic chapter might have concluded, their bond as co-parents remains significant. Their shared journey in raising their children has forged a connection that even the most public of breakups couldn't sever.

Kim has been spotted bonding with her kids recently, especially North, on their vacation trip to Japan, the mother-daughter duo looked closer than ever. North West is also stepping into her own spotlight, displaying an uncanny knack for fashion. During a recent trip to Tokyo, she paid homage to her father's iconic 2000s style by donning an orange-and-blue striped polo shirt reminiscent of his MTV "TRL" appearance. This fashion-forward move highlights how their influence continues to shape their children's lives.