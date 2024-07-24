How Sydney Sweeney Remains Optimistic About Euphoria Season 3 Despite Financial Setbacks; READ

After much delay, Euphoria got a positive update earlier this month as Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, confirmed that the third season will start filming in January 2025. The last season concluded in 2022 and along with the fans, even the star cast was in confusion about whether the Emmy-winning HBO series would return. Fans were wondering if Sydney Sweeney would reprise her role or not. But she has some positive news for you all.

Sydney Sweeney’s optimistic take on Euphoria season 3

Although it feels like an eternity until Euphoria Season 3, at least the HBO series hasn't been canceled. Filming is finally going to begin in January 2025, and the original stars are returning. According to a source that The Hollywood Reporter learned from, Sydney Sweeney seems pretty excited about going back for more—despite missing some of those "big paydays"—and reuniting with Sam Levinson.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz back in March, Sydney Sweeney mentioned she was 'headed back home,' referring to the upcoming Euphoria Season 3. Understandable, given how much this show bumped up her career, even though she did have a respectable portfolio before Euphoria. That said, there are some rumblings that the third season might not arrive as early as expected.

Euphoria got renewed for a third season in February 2022, but fresh episodes won't turn up any quicker than 2025. Initial strategies called for filming to start off early in 2024, although HBO has delayed production to start in January 2025.

Why is Euphoria season 3 taking so much time?

The exact return date for Euphoria remains uncertain. Sources close to the situation were optimistic early this year that the show would return next year. However, it has since been delayed indefinitely. Now, according to THR, the new season of the show will include a time jump and will focus on the characters' lives after high school.

It's a unique situation for a series as culturally pervasive as Euphoria to have such a long break between seasons, especially when it was renewed during a previous season's run. However, the show has had its fair share of obstacles. Here are some reasons why the hit show's next season has been delayed.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes truly did a lot of damage to the production time scheduled for the third season of Euphoria. These strikes put most productions on hold, ultimately causing a lot of favorite shows to air much later than usual this year.

Not only were there strikes by actors and writers this past summer, but many of the Euphoria cast members have worked on a number of other projects. These include Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, Jacob Elordi in Saltburn, and Zendaya in Dune Two. The actors had to take time off from working on Euphoria so as to focus on other projects.

The future of Euphoria will unfold when season three eventually airs, allowing audiences to experience the show's new and returning elements.

