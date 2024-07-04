How Tatiana Maslany Dealt With She Hulk's Infamous Megan Thee Stallion Controversial Scene

Tatiana Maslany is a huge fan of Megan Thee Stallion and considers her cameo in the live-action series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, one of the best days of her life The candidate’s prospect of becoming an experienced and successful lawyer will greatly depend upon the way she will be graduating from the University.

This makes the show She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, similar to ‘Fleabag, feel fresh and quite different compared to the other Marvel movies and series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of the humorism that comes with breaking the fourth wall and meta-humorism that this show presented. The series also incorporated comedies featuring insane and sudden appearances of the Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) of the episode The People vs. Emil Blonsky deals with a trial in which a shape-shifting light-elf imitates Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, the actual Megan Thee Stallion is shown as the person to hire She-Hulk and to celebrate this by dancing to her music, Body.

Tatiana Maslany embraces Megan Thee Stallion collaboration amid controversy

Controversy was raised by certain fans who argued that the attitude of the scene does not belong to the genre of the MCU; others claimed sexualization of twerking is an issue. Nevertheless, these reactions, Tatiana Maslany, who attended San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con in June (Agents of Fandom on X) seemed not so affected. She stated that she was a good fan of Megan Thee Stallion and liked shooting the scene with her.

Maslany expressed she was thrilled as well, she said she had seen Megan Thee Stallion live in concert before shooting, seemingly asserting that she was ready for the collaboration. She described the experience as the greatest moment of her life, reflecting her a positive outlook on the cameo and the opportunity to work with the Grammy Award-winning rapper on She-Hulk: Specialist Advocate.

How Megan Thee Stallion's cameo delighted Tatiana Maslany

In a clever move, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jessica Gao made sure to not reveal Megan Thee Stallion who was a guest to Tatiana Maslany and only informed her a few hours to the shoot. This was officially done because getting too worked up or nervous was not good for Maslany. It was Jameela Jamil, who is hosting the series, who suggested that she should make this cameo. Further, the showrunners revealed that Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion never planned to share screen time, but the twerking scene was slid into the show. This particular combination was one of the sweet surprises and can be regarded as one of the most approachable and exciting moves from the production side when expanding the series in the Marvel cinematic world.

She-Hulk's unexpected scene with Megan Thee Stallion: Tatiana's dream come true

Originally, She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion were not intended to meet on screen, Though there were such plans at the beginning. However, this twerking scene later on was included because Tatiana Maslany developed an interest in Megan. This unplanned action was stated by the executive producer Kat Coiro in 2022, who also added that Maslany has quite a knack for twerking at some point.

Although the scene raised controversy for its deviation from the usual unique tone of other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its, blunt sexuality, Maslany seemed to appreciate this opportunity. During San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con, Maslany stated that it was amazing to work with Megan Thee Stallion, and one of the favourite moments in her life irrespective of the response.

In the end, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gained a distinctive and unforgettable element from the unexpected appearance and twerking scene, which reflected the show's audacious approach to fusing humour and superhero action. Maslany's sincere excitement for collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion demonstrated how important the occasion was to her personally and how much she admired the rapper as an idol.

