How Taylor Swift became the unexpected obstacle for Travis Kelce’s family on the Billboard Charts; Exploring her clash with Jason Kelce

The Kelce brothers are a talent powerhouse and a renowned name in the American football domain. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are also famous for their New Heights podcast. But very few people know that they are also professional musicians.

Jason Kelce is an eminent member of the music band The Philly Specials, which also features his fellow Philadelphia Eagles players Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The band released its Christmas special album, A Philly Special Christmas Special (The Deluxe Album 2022 and 2023). The album narrowly missed the No. 1 spot on the Vinyl Album Billboard Chart this week, all thanks to Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift clashes with the Kelce Brothers and she cannot be blamed for it

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has dominated the Vinyl Albums Billboard Charts for six weeks now, never giving way to another album at the No. 1 spot.

Taylor Swift’s album blocking Jason Kelce’s album A Philly Special Christmas Special (The Deluxe Album 2022 & 2023) from securing the No. 1 position on the Billboard charts came in as a double burn for the Kelce family as the album not only features Jason Kelce but also Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Though Travis is not a member of the band, he did lend his vocals for Fairytale of Philadelphia, a new song on the A Philly Specials Christmas Specials Album (the Deluxe Album 2022 and 2023) that secured No. 2 on the Billboard Charts for Vinyl Albums. The album closely followed Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which reigned at the top of the chart.

Taylor Swift dominated the musical scene and addressed the Matters of Hearts all at the same time

2023 has been a year that Taylor Swift would love to look back on. The musician went on to break all records and even establish a few on her way as her ongoing The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing musical tour of all time. It also became the first tour to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

Apart from her professional life, she also made headlines when she broke up with her boyfriend of seven years Joe Alwyn but then again, when is Taylor Swift not making headlines we ask?

Shortly after, she started seeing Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. Her rather public relationship with the NFL star continued to be the favorite pick for the front pages of newspapers and tabloids. She was seen supporting Travis during his games on more than one occasion. We are sorry, Travis, but we are in favor of the opinion that she put you on the map.

