How Taylor Swift's music can save your life; American Heart Association reveals

Taylor Swift is absolutely one of the most favorite artists around the world who has been known for her catchy music and relatable lyrics. People have also praised the amount of hard work and dedication which she put through during her Eras Tour concerts. Fans are trying to get into Swift's concert either one way or another. For instance, a man became a security guard at Swift’s concert to enjoy her performance. So, it is safe to say that Taylor Swift’s music has our hearts!

Now, the American Heart Association claims that Taylor Swift’s music can save your life. Here’s how.

Taylor Swift music to save life

The American Heart Association (AHA) claims that Taylor Swift’s music can save lives, well, at least her 2019 hit, ‘The Man’. Swift’s 2019 hit song The Man has a right tempo that allows for a CPR as the song clocks at 110 beats per minute. AHA states that these beats are just the right speed for performing the chest compressions.

With a Twitter post, American Heart Association urged people to help others when they collapse by being a man. The tweet read, ‘Be The Man and be ready to save a life by learning the two steps of Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute -- like Taylor Swift’s “The Man” -- can help you keep the right rhythm. #TSTheErasTour’.

According to the organization, the other popular hits which fall within the 100-120 beats per minute range are Dancing Queen by ABBA, Crazy in Love by Beynce, and Stayin’ Alive by Bees Gees.

Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘The Man’

The Man is from Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, which she produced and wrote with Joel Little. In the song, Swift imagines how different she would be treated if she was a man.

