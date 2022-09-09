How the official Royal titles will change following The Queen's death?

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II “died peacefully” at 96 on September 8, 2022, Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Queen ruled for seven unshakeable decades. With a longest-running reign as a British Monarch, she graciously survived shifts in her country’s post-imperial society and endured successive challenges posed by the missteps, and romantic choices of her descendants.

The Royal family officials in the estate in the Scottish Highlands announced, The queen "died peacefully" on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle. Naturally, her son Charles, 73, is now king and will now be known as King Charles III. With Prince Charles ascending the throne as the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, several other official titles will change post The Queen's death. Below, you will find all about the new titles of the royal family members.

Queen Elizabeth II dies: These Royal Family members have received new titles

As the royal family mourns the demise of the Queen, they are also preparing for some major changes in the royal titles. While, Prince Charles automatically becomes the King of England following the Queen’s death and as per the Queen’s announcement in February 2022, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would receive the title of the Queen Consort as her husband, Prince Charles, is crowned as the king. Among the several changes in the line of succession, the new official titles are changed for Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, could also be looking at new royal ranks. Here is all you need to know.

Understanding how the line of succession will change following the Queen’s demise

Prince Charles - King Charles III Prince Charles received the title of the King of England after Queen Elizabeth's death. According to the royal protocol, the monarch-in-waiting (Prince Charles) directly takes the throne as soon as the reigning monarch (The Queen) passes. 73-year-old Prince Charles, now King Charles , will be the oldest person in royal history to assume the throne. While there will be a coronation ceremony in the immediate future, the exact dates for the coronation and Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral have not been announced.

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George also known as Prince Charles had the choice of opting for any of the four names as his official regal name. However, he went ahead with King Charles III in spite of the speculations that he might drop it. The new King could have picked the name "King George VII." Historically, King Charles, I was an unpopular British ruler. Filled with controversies and wars, his reign ended with his beheading in 1649. King Charles II, however, was a fairly better-reputed ruler. He was popular as the “Merry Monarch” because of his passion for parties. However, the monarch had 12 illegitimate children from different mistresses but had no legitimate children to pass on his succession. The rumors are George VII was a serious contender. The king could have actually picked the name George VII to honor his grandfather, King George VI , and great-grandfather, George V. However, he decided to stick with his original name. Queen Elizabeth also had the option to choose her regal name and she went ahead with her own name as well.

Camilla Parker Bowles - Queen Consort

Previously, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of King Charles III receives the title of the Queen Consort. Camilla Parker Bowles married Prince Charles in 2005 which automatically made her the Princess of Wales. However, she chose to not use the title as a sign of respect to Charles’ late wife Princess Diana which made her popular as the Duchess of Cornwall following their nuptials. Camilla never received the title of Princess Consort, as Queen Elizabeth revealed in February 2022. The Queen shared at the time, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” According to the royal family announcement that said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” The announcement then continued stating, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” referring to King Charles III and Queen Resort Camilla. Although in the past Camilla’s royal title experience has been really complicated. Camila and Prince Charles had an affair in 1986 which led to serious turmoil in the royal family. since 1989, Princess Diana’s confrontation with Camilla about the affair was all over the tabloids. In fact, sources reveal The Queen even referred to Camila as “that wicked woman” in the past and did not attend their wedding in 2005. Regardless, the Queen grew to accept Camilla as her new daughter-in-law. On February 6, 2022, on Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary of her reign, she announced Camilla will receive the title of Queen Consort as her “sincere wish.”

What's the difference between Queen and Queen consort? Queen consort is the title received by the wife of a reigning monarch. However, Queen or the Queen Regnant is the ruling queen. The Queen Consort does not receive any military or political powers or control over the monarch.

Prince Edward - Duke of Edinburgh Kings Charles III has the authority to bestow the title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward.

In 2021, Prince Charles received the title of Duke of Edinburgh following the demise of Prince Philip. Now that Prince Charles is ascended to the title of king, he has the authority to bestow the Dukedom on another family member. According to Carolyn Harris, the author of “Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting, “The title could be recreated for Prince Edward, who is currently giving out the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and took on a lot of Prince Philip’s charities. But that will be up to Charles to decide whether he wants to recreate the title for his youngest brother.” Prince William and Kate Middleton - Duke and Duchess of Cornwall

Previously Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will automatically receive the title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall along with the Earl and Countess of Chester after the Queen’s demise. In fact, their official Twitter account already reflects their new titles. In addition, the royal couple will also receive the title of Prince and Princess of Wales, a title passed on by Charles and Williams’ late mother Diana. Also, Prince William receives one additional title of the Duke of Rothesay, passed onto him from his father. Prince William will now be first in line for the throne. According to Carolyn Harris, “The new King will have to invest him as Prince of Wales, so likely there’ll be an investiture at Caernarfon Castle, as there was for Prince Charles in 1969.” Prince George, Prince Louis, & Princess Charlotte - Princes of Cornwall and Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Prince Louis, & Princess Charlotte also received new titles. Prince George and Prince Louis will now be the Princes of Cornwall and Cambridge, while Princess Charlotte will now be the Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also in line for a title change. In spite of the fact, that Prince Harry and Meghan are not senior royals of the British Royal Family, their kids will receive the titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to the royal guidelines created by King George V in 1917 that states, “The children of any Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the children of the sons of any such Sovereign and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales shall have and at all times hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of prince or princess.” However, it is completely up to Harry and Meghan to accept or decline the royal positions for their children. Will Markle and Harry will accept the titles for their children?

Although all of the children and grandchildren of the reigning monarch will always be bestowed with the titles of prince and princess, their parents have the power to accept or decline it. All eyes are on Megan and Harry because it is completely up to them to accept or decline the royal positions for their children. Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall