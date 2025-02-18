How THIS Picture of Hozier and Taylor Swift from the Grammys After-Party Broke the Internet
A picture of Taylor Swift and Hozier from Sam Smith's Grammy after-party took the internet by storm. The two stars were spotted enjoying each other's company at the exclusive event.
A picture of Taylor Swift and Hozier quickly went viral after being snapped at Sam Smith’s exclusive Grammy after-party in 2015. The two artists were spotted looking "really cute" together, sparking plenty of rumors and speculation about their relationship.
A source from the event told E News, the duo spent a lot of time chatting and enjoying each other's company. "They were hanging out a lot and talking with each other," the guest revealed. "They looked really cute together."
While the two weren’t seen engaging in any overtly romantic behavior, a few sweet moments caught the eye of other partygoers. Taylor Swift was seen giving Hozier a couple of kisses on the cheek.
They were reportedly still hanging out and chatting together into the early hours of the morning, with one guest recalling seeing them at 3:30 a.m. This wasn’t the first time the two had been spotted together, though.
Just five days before the event, Swift and Hozier were seen attending a Haim concert in Los Angeles. In October, Swift had posted a video on social media where she danced and pretended to play instruments during a Hozier concert.
Following that show, they also spent time together in Nashville. Hozier even spoke about their time together in a sweet interview with Billboard. "Hanging out with Taylor as she was baking cookies for her fans was as surreal and wonderful as you'd imagine," he said. "She's a very impressive human being."
The event, which took place at a private estate in Bel Air, was hosted by Hangar 1 Vodka and Dobel Tequila. The guest list included some of the biggest stars, such as Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Skrillex, and Diplo.
