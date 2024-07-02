How To Get Sabrina Carpenter's Short N Sweet Tour Tickets? Details Explored

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up to embark on her highly anticipated "Short N Sweet" tour across North America, promising an electrifying experience for her fans. With the tour set to kick off on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, and spanning 29 cities including major stops like New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, fans are eager to secure their tickets for this musical extravaganza.

Tour Details and Highlights

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her catchy tunes and powerful vocals, will be supported by talented acts such as Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna on select dates throughout the tour. The tour is not only a celebration of her music but also an opportunity for fans to experience her latest album, "Short N Sweet," which is scheduled for release on August 23, 2024. The album features hit singles like "Please Please Please" and "Espresso," currently climbing the charts and fueling excitement for the upcoming tour.

Ticket Sales Information

Fans eager to secure their spots can take advantage of several presale opportunities:

Cash App Presale: Starting on June 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, Cash App cardholders can access tickets by entering the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card into the passcode box on the event page during checkout. There's a limit of 4 tickets per order.

Team Sabrina Presale: Scheduled for June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, fans can sign up on the "Short N Sweet" website for their city to receive a presale code. Presale codes will be distributed at least 30 minutes before the sale begins, offering early access to tickets (subject to availability).

Spotify Fans First Presale: On June 26, 2024, Spotify will offer presale access to its top listeners and followers of Sabrina Carpenter. This exclusive offer allows fans to secure tickets before they are available to the general public, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

T-Mobile Reserved Tickets: T-Mobile customers can purchase reserved tickets at first-day prices starting 30 days before each show. This perk enhances accessibility for T-Mobile subscribers who are eager to attend the tour.

For those who miss out on presale opportunities or prefer to wait for the general sale, tickets will be available starting June 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. General sales provide another chance for fans to secure their seats for what promises to be a memorable series of concerts across North America.

VIP Packages and Pricing

In addition to standard ticket options, fans can opt for VIP packages that enhance the concert experience:

Team Sabrina Preshow Party Package: Priced at $350 per person, this package includes exclusive access to a preshow party.

Short N Sweet VIP Package: For $250 per person, fans can enjoy premium amenities and perks during the concert experience.

Please Please Please VIP Package: At $150 per person, this package offers additional benefits to enhance the concert experience.

These packages cater to fans looking to make their concert experience even more special with exclusive perks and access.

Tour Schedule and Venues

The "Short N Sweet" tour will kick off in Columbus, Ohio, and traverse major cities including Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, among others. Each venue promises a unique experience, from iconic arenas to vibrant concert halls, ensuring fans from coast to coast have the opportunity to catch Sabrina Carpenter live in action.

Get ready for Sabrina Carpenter's tour: Secure your tickets now

As Sabrina Carpenter prepares to captivate audiences with her latest music and dynamic performances, securing tickets early is essential for fans eager to be part of this musical journey. With multiple presale options starting as early as June 24, 2024, and general sales opening on June 28, 2024, fans are encouraged to act swiftly to ensure they don't miss out on this unforgettable concert experience. Whether through presales or general sales, securing tickets promptly is the key to enjoying Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N Sweet" tour to the fullest.

