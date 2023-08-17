How to rent Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' house in Santa Barbara? Know booking details HERE

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have both signed up for Airbnb. If you've ever wanted to stay in an Airbnb and leave with a lasting friendship with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, now's your chance. The Hollywood couple revealed Tuesday on Instagram that their beachside cottage in Santa Barbara County, California, is now available for rent through Airbnb. It became available for booking on Wednesday for a one-night stay on August 19 to August 20.

The celebrity couple has decided to make their Santa Barbara guesthouse available for a one-night beach stay. The couple has listed their house under the name Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis.

The couple explained on their Airbnb rental: "Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we need some R&R (you fellow parents know what we're talking about). Steps from the beach, with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you'll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."

The couple also stated that they will be at the house to greet guests and capture some content to commemorate their stay.

The couple explained this on their Airbnb profile. "As actors, entrepreneurs, and parents, we know how important it is to disconnect and recharge, and we're excited to become Airbnb Hosts to share our respite with you."

Reservations for the two-bedroom, one-bathroom property, which sleeps four, opened Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT for a stay on Saturday, August 19.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Airbnb house details

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' guesthouse has a sitting room with a fireplace and a flat-screen TV, a kitchen that the couple says will be stocked with food, and an ocean-view hot tub and deck.

The main bedroom features a king-sized bed, and the second room has bunk beds.

Guests would also be able to enjoy the beach, go down the road to stores and restaurants, and go trekking, according to the description.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married in 2015, and they have two kids together.

