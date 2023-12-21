How to stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians online? Release schedule and episode count explained

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered today, on December 20, and is based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan. It has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced back in 2020, and with its release, fans are ready to give it a try.

The initial season of the series will be primarily based on the events of the first book of the young adult novel series called The Lightning Thief. The first episode premiered on Disney+ and Hulu concurrently. However, the former received two episodes at once, unlike the latter, which only saw the release of episode 1.

Number of episodes in season 1 and their schedule

The first episode of season 1, titled I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher, generally received positive feedback and reviews from fans and critics alike globally. The same was the case with episode 2, I Become Supreme Lord of The Bathroom.

The future episodes are set to be released exclusively on Disney+. Each episode will be released weekly, on Wednesdays, with episode 3 all set to be released on December 27. All in all, eight episodes are scheduled for the first season of the series. The dates for the same are as follows:

Episode 1: December 20, 2023 (Available now on Disney+ and Hulu)

Episode 2: December 20, 2023 (Available now, only on Disney+)

Episode 3: December 27, 2023

Episode 4: January 3, 2024

Episode 5: January 10, 2024

Episode 6: January 17, 2024

Episode 7: January 24, 2024

Episode 8: January 31, 2024 (Season 1 finale)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Cast, plot, story and more

Rick Riordan, apparently, wrote the story for his son Haley Riordan’s bedtime stories. However, he later composed it on his son’s advice and turned it into a book series. The storyline revolves around Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who is the son of Poseidon.

Percy is diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, something he takes from Riordan’s son, Haley. Percy is on a journey across the United States to return Zeus’ lightning bolt and save the world in the process. The cast includes Walker Scobell in the lead role as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, and Lance Reddick as Zeus, to name a few.

