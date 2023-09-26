‘How to take back gossip?’: When Robert Pattinson opened up about Kristen Stewart and his public breakup

It’s been years since the world was rocked by the scandalous affair between Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders, a moment that left Twilight fans in disbelief. The fallout from this “momentary indiscretion” saw the end of Sanders’ marriage to model Liberty Ross and an open letter from Kristen Stewart to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, filled with apologies and regret. For years, Pattinson maintained a stoic silence in the face of relentless media scrutiny and probing questions about the affair. However, the actor, known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, finally chose to speak out about the tumultuous period in his life after two years of the scandal.

The Twilight star’s insights on scandal and redemption

In an interview with Esquire magazine, Pattinson displayed a remarkably mature and understanding perspective on the situation. He candidly remarked, “S**t happens, you know?” And, the actor added, “It’s just young people… It’s normal! And honestly, who gives s**t?”

Pattinson’s willingness to forgive and forget reflected a level of emotional maturity that many celebrities struggle to attain. He acknowledged that the most challenging aspect of the ordeal was discussing it afterward. Pattinson likened it to trying to gather feathers after a pillow has been emptied into the sky, a task that’s as impossible as undoing the damage caused by gossip.

The long road to healing: Robert Pattinson’s post-scandal revelations

This period of intense media scrutiny has left an indelible mark on Pattinson. He admitted that he still feels anxious when he spots paparazzi, fearing that they may have uncovered another sensational story. It’s a testament to the toll that invasive media attention can take on even the most composed individuals.

The fallout from the affair was not limited to emotional turmoil. Pattinson also spoke about feeling ‘displaced’ and ‘disillusioned’ as he moved out of the home he shared with Stewart. However, he eventually found a way to navigate this challenging period and recognized that much of the turmoil was a product of his own thoughts.

In a world where public figures often struggle to maintain their privacy and composure during personal crises, it’s a testament to Robert Pattinson’s ability to rise above the media circus and emerge stronger on the other side, reminding us all that sometimes, forgiveness and moving forward are the best paths to healing.

