‘How to Train Your Dragon’ casting update: Who is starring in this live-action remake? Here’s what we know

Universal’s live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon has finally found its main cast! This Universal’s live action remake is scheduled to release on March 14, 2025 with filming of the movie to be started this summer.

Here are the actors who will be starring in Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ casting update

Mason Thames will be starring as Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon. He has also earlier starred in Universal’s horror hit The Black Phone. Meanwhile, Nico Parker, who has earlier starred in HBO’s The Last of Us will be starring as Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon.

ALSO READ: Matty Healy addresses podcast controversy amid Taylor Swift dating rumors: You’re a bit mental for being hurt

ALSO READ: Why is Disney shutting down its Splash Mountain after over 3 decades? Here are DETAILS

How to Train Your Dragon will mark the directorial debut of Dean DeBlois. Oscar nominee Marc Paltt and Adam Siegel through Marc Platt Productions will be producing this live-action remake.

The search for How to Train Your Dragon cast took several months because the creators were looking for the actors who could grow into their roles as much as the characters grow themselves into maturity in the movie franchise. The How to Train Your Dragon franchise tends to be unique in the sense that each installment sees the jump in the age of protagonists which highlights their life events and makes it a true ‘coming of age’ story.

ALSO READ: Is Megan Thee Stallion dating soccer star Romelu Lukaku? Duo spotted cozying up

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox enjoy chic date night in London amid reunion rumors; DEETS here

About How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon focuses on the special friendship between a young Viking boy named Hiccup and Toothless, who is an injured dragon. Hiccup nurses Toothless back to health. Meanwhile, Astrid shows character development as she moves from having disdain towards the dragon to bonding with them.

These franchises follow Hiccup and Toothless’ quest to fight against humanity’s prejudice against dragons along with overcoming the loss of first love and parents.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Godfather legend Al Pacino, 83, expecting first child with GF Noor Alfallah, 29; DEETS here