How to Train Your Dragon Live Action Wraps Filming; Post Production, Potential Release Window & More

Five years after the last film in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and the emotional finale of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, writer and filmmaker Dean DeBlois is back but this time in a more physical sense in. After spending nearly 90 days on the set of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake, DeBlois shared that shooting is finally over.

Dean DeBlois shared via his Instagram account, that they are one step closer to seeing a new How to Train Your Dragon story. Principal photography on How To Train Your Dragon, which began in January, has ended after delays caused by last year's strike, organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

DeBlois said that the photography was intense and exciting, and he praised the work of the crew. The post itself is an image of a book with a dragon symbol on the cover.

"That's a wrap! Principal photography is complete in Belfast, Northern Ireland. 85 intense and exciting days spent with the most incredible cast and crew a director could hope for. What a journey! I've loved every minute!", he wrote in the post.

Because of the success of its previous films, the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon has big shoes to fill. However, DreamWorks and Universal seem to be on the right track for the live-action remake’s success.

The key point is that they’re bringing back DeBlois, the original director of the animated movies, to direct the remake. With his graceful handling of the animated How to Train Your Dragon movies, it’s likely that he’ll be able to channel that same energy toward the live-action version.

Gerald Butler, who voiced Stoick the Vast in the animated films, is reprising his role as Hiccup’s father. The rest of the ensemble for the live-action film includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Nick Frost.

A brief about the How to Train Your Dragon films

The first film in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise was a great opener and introduction to the franchise, which immediately captivated viewers and opened up a new avenue for DreamWorks to create a series a continuous It's funny, smart, and has characters that endear the movie from the beginning.

How To Train Your Dragon 2 is one of the most acclaimed animated series released in the last few decades. How To Train Your Dragon 2 introduced the movie’s classic dragon villain, and also prepared Hiccup for the loss of his father.

The film serves as the perfect middle ground as the main character faces the struggles of new adulthood, and the prospect of growing into a great hero. It also features Hiccup's mother who shares a dragon connection

The third installment in this franchise, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is a beautifully crafted film that explores new worlds and new types of dragons, but the fear of keeping the community alive while creating teams the protection of many prevents all The problems from the second part seem more intense in this film.

Hiccup comes upon a villain who hates dragons and threatens their entire race. He not only faces leadership challenges, but also his dragon. They separate at the end of the film, but when it jumps a few years in the future, the best friends are reunited with their children.

