How To Train Your Dragon Trailer: Mason Thames' Hiccup Brings the Live-Action of the Iconic Franchise to Life; WATCH

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released in its live action version, as Universal Studios drops the new poster as well as the trailer of the upcoming film. Mason Thames has taken up the role of Hiccups, who befriends a dragon, defying his centuries of old tradition. The movie has been rated PG, as the movie will include intense action sequences.

As for the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “On the rugged isle of Berk, a Viking boy named Hiccup defies centuries of tradition by befriending a dragon named Toothless.”

It further states, “However, when an ancient threat emerges that endangers both species, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.”

The cast members of the movie are Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, and Julian Dennison, among others, who have joined Thames on a wild adventure. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Dean DeBlois and is produced by the three-time Oscar nominee, Marc Platt.

Moreover, for the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, the movies are based on the best-selling novel by Cressida Crowell and have gone on to be declared a hit on the box office.

The live action version of the movie is slated to release in theaters on June 13.