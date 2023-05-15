How to use TikTok's secret emojis? Here's all about the hidden codes

Today, an ‘Emoji’ is a universal form of communication that is becoming popular while talking to people online. But if you're tired of using the same emojis that come with your phone, you'll be glad to hear that you can use different codes to unlock more on TikTok. Yes, you read that right! TikTok offers a wide selection of emojis that are different from the ones that you see on most phones. And the best part is it’s really easy to get them. All you have to do is to use a specific code associated with the desired mood and you can enjoy the emoji of your choice.

Here’s all you need to know:

What are TikTok's secret emojis?

Anyone using TikTok can use the hidden emoji codes and they function on both the iOS and Android versions of the program. The secret TikTok emoji will alter and become visible if you enter the code correctly. Numerous emoticons representing a range of moods and emotions are among the hidden emojis. While many of the secret emojis closely resemble the standard Apple emoticons, some stand out as being somewhat distinctive.

How to unlock TikTok’s hidden emojis?

One needs to add a unique emoji code to access the hidden TikTok emojis. Get the hidden emoji into your TikTok keyboard by typing the right code enclosed in square brackets. TikToker users have become huge fans of the hidden emoticons. You can choose between two styles. One is a more conventionally designed emoji, while the other is a cute cartoon character with a range of expressions.

Here’s the full list of codes:

Style 1:

[smile] [surprised] [scream] [weep] [speechless] [funnyface] [wronged] [shout] [flushed][happy] [angry] [face with rolling eyes] [sulk] [thinking] [lovely] [greedy][cry] [embarrassed] [yummy] [complacent] [drool][laugh with tears] [wicked]

Style 2:

[stun] [cute] [blink] [excited] [proud] [smileface] [wow] [joyful] [hehe] [slap] [tears] [evil] [angel] [laugh] [pride] [nap] [loveface] [awkward] [shock][disdain] [astonish] [rage] [cool]

All in all, this is the best way to change things up in your comments and stand out a little more in a crowded comment section.

