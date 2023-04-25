How to watch Air starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon online? DETAILS inside

Air, Ben Affleck's latest directorial feature was released on April 5, 2023. Based on the true story, Air showcases the story of how popular sportswear brand Nike paired up with the then amateur and future NBA star Michael Jordan for the launch of the iconic Air Jordan shoes.

The cast ensemble of this movie includes Ben Affleck who plays the role of Phil Knight – co-founder of Nike and Matt Damon who plays the role of Sonny Vaccaro. Other cast members of Air includes Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher, and Jason Bateman.

Earlier, Air received great reviews when it was screened at SXSW before it was released to the public on April 5, 2023. Here is how you can watch Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer Air.

How to watch Air?

Air was released in cinemas by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 5, 2023. The exclusive wide theatrical release of the movie makes it eligible for big nominations in the coming award season. Since Air is an Amazon Prime production, it is expected to soon release on the Prime Video streaming platform after the theatrical release. Though according to reports Air will have a longer cinematic run in comparison to the other made-for-streaming movies.

Air’s plot

The movie follows the true events about the origin of Air Jordan, a basketball shoe line. Nike’s marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro strikes a business deal with then rookie player Michael Jordan and takes the company forward to a great length.

Though Michael Jordan himself did not make an appearance in the movie, according to the reports the NBA star met with Affleck and even gave his blessing to the movie. In fact, Jordan himself suggested that the Black Panther star Viola Davis can play the role of his mother Deloris Jordan.

