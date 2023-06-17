How to watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King online; here's what we know about Netflix's anime film

Japanese sci-fi fantasy anime film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was released on June 16, 2023, and it is already making noise as fans hoard to watch the adaptation based on the Black Clover manga series by Yūki Tabata. Continue reading to know where to watch the film online, the synopsis, the cast, and more details about Sword of the Wizard King.

How to watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King online?

While the anime television series adaptation of the manga is currently on a hiatus after the finale of season four back in 2021, Sword of the Wizard King will take fans of the Black Clover universe and anime fans back to the Kingdom for an adventure. The film was released on June 16, 2023, and can be streamed on Netflix. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura, the film's synopsis reads, "As a lionhearted boy who can't wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom."

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King plot and cast

The one hour and 53 minutes long film's plot details how Asta gains merit and is on his way to becoming the Wizard King, when the evil former Wizard King Conrad, who was sealed away, makes an appearance with three previous Wizard Kings. Revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy the Clover Kingdom. The film features magic knights and fierce battles as the quest for the throne and the next Wizard King heats up.

Asta is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara in the Japanese version and Dallas Reid in the English one. Yuno Grinberryall has been voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki in Japanese and Micah Solusod in English. Other vocal artists include Kana Yūki and Jill Harris as Noelle Silva, Junichi Suwabe and Christopher Sabat as Yami Sukehiro, Toshiyuki Morikawa and Robert McCollum as Julius Novachrono, and Toshihiko Seki and Chris Niosi as Conrad Leto.

More about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is the first film in the Black Clover franchise. Apart from the previous Wizard Kings, many other characters are expected to return in the film. It was announced back in March 2021 and was supposed to release on March 16, 2023, but got delayed due to COVID-19 complications during post-production. According to the timeline, the events of the film take place between episodes 157 and 158 of the television series.

