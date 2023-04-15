How to watch Cocaine Bear online? Date, time, streaming details and more

Cocaine Bear is a horror comedy movie directed by Elizabeth Banks with the cast ensemble of Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ray Liotta, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.. This movie involves cocaine, drug smuggler, and a black bear is said to be inspired by true events. Though this horror comedy movie about drugged up bear going on a killing spree was released in theaters in late February, Cocaine Bear will soon release on online streaming service.

Here is everything about how you can stream this movie about the mammal’s murder exploits on the online streaming services.

Watch the trailer of Cocaine Bear here:

Watch Cocaine Bear online

Cocaine Bear is one of the latest movies from Universal’s film studio that you can stream on Peacock very soon. This movie will start streaming on Peacock on Friday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. You can subscribe to the Peacock to watch the movie. It offers an ad-free Premium Plus plan and ad-supported Premium plan. This streaming service also offers a free tier to the existing Peacock customers but it doesn’t provide you to watch Cocaine Bear.

You can also stream Peacock with a VPN if you are traveling abroad by changing the location of your phone, tablet, or phone. It will allow you to watch the movie from anywhere in the world.

Plot of Cocaine Bear

A 500 pound American black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine which was accidently dropped by the drug smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II in 1985. The black bear soon embarks on the drug fueled rampage. This eventually leads to the eccentric gathering of the criminals, teenagers, criminals, and tourists to assemble in a Georgia forest.