How To Watch Deadpool Movies In Order? Take A Look At the Watch Guide HERE

With Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Wolverine breaking all records at the global box office, it's impossible to deny that it is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024 as of now. The much-celebrated release led many to revisit the Deadpool franchise from the very beginning of Wade Wilson’s existence.

Well, without wasting much time, let's dive into the chronological order of the Deadpool movies for the ones who have been introduced to the popular anti-hero franchise recently.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Wade Wilson’s first live-action appearance dates back to the 2009 released X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Deadpool’s horrific past was introduced in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Deadpool

After an overwhelming bad reception of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the character of Wade Wilson was launched with a standalone project straight after seven long years with Deadpool in 2016.

Rectifying all the loopholes and blunders of the X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the foul-mouthed anti-hero was re-introduced in Deadpool. The standalone project not only kickstarted the multi-million dollar franchise but also led to a huge fan following of the humor-loving anti-hero.

No Good Deed

No Good Deed is one of the finest portrayals of Deadpool’s character. The plot of the movie revolves around the strengths of Wade Wilson, who strives to save an old man from being mugged.

The movie humorously portrays how the character of Deadpool tries to fit into his suit but fails to do so which eventually leads to the death of the old man. In one of the scenes, Deadpool is seen eating ice cream near the old man’s dead body which perfectly shows the different shades of his character.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2

After the humongous success of Deadpool, a sequel was undoubtedly on its way. Deadpool 2 followed a similar storyline with respect to the first project, but the sequel played a significant role in constructing the franchise.

Deadpool 2 shows the character of Wade Wilson exploring different multiverses beyond his timeline. Deadpool 2 even provided a foundation for the 2024 released Deadpool and Wolverine.

Once Upon A Deadpool

In 2018, Once Upon A Deadpool, a recut of Deadpool 2 was released which explored the comic side of the humorous anti-hero, Wade Wilson. However, Once Upon A Deadpool targeted a much broader audience especially kids with its funny storyline that probably parodied the famous The Princess Brides. Besides entertaining a much bigger audience, Once Upon A Deadpool went on to improvise its R- rating.

Deadpool and Korg React

After Disney went on to take over 20th Century Fox in 2019, Ryan Reynolds and filmmaker Taika Watiti came together for Deadpool and Korg React, a promotional clip for Free Guy.

Advertisement

Deadpool And Korg React is one of the most entertaining videos on the funny anti-hero, both Deadpool and Korg are seen talking about their respective future while maintaining humorous self-references.

Deadpool And Korg React serves as a direct tease for "Deadpool & Wolverine," marking Wade Wilson’s significant entry into the franchise. Reflecting on this moment has become even more impactful following the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," which has garnered widespread acclaim and significant fanfare.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Picking up directly from Deadpool 2, the film follows Deadpool's unsuccessful bid to join the Avengers, leading to six years of discontent as Wade Wilson abandons his superhero persona to work at a car dealership, where he struggles to sell cars.

This monotony is disrupted when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits Deadpool, thrusting him into the MCU multiverse to face new adversaries.

As the title suggests, Deadpool & Wolverine features both the Merc with a Mouth and Logan, with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, albeit as a different variant from the one who sacrificed himself in Logan.

Advertisement

Together, they embark on a mission to save Wade Wilson's universe and potentially revive Wolverine's own, journeying through the Void with their signature blend of violence and humor to reach Earth-10005 before the Fox universe's time runs out.

True to the Deadpool franchise, the film is packed with numerous cameos and references, while still delivering a heartfelt story that balances comedy with emotional depth.

Although Ryan Reynolds has mentioned that there are no confirmed plans for Deadpool 4, the conclusion of Deadpool & Wolverine leaves the door open for future adventures. This ending hints at the possibility of seeing Deadpool and other familiar characters in upcoming MCU titles like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

ALSO READ: Will Deadpool And Wolverine Return To Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars? Theories Suggest So