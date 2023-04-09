How to watch Demon Slayer Season 3? Release date, time, streaming details, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 is one of the highly anticipated anime releases of 2023. The latest installment of this smash hit show is fast approaching and fans can’t keep calm.

Season 3 of the Demon Slayer is the adaptation of Swordsmith Village Arc which starts with a one hour season premiere. It sees Tanjiro going to the swordsmith's village to get his damaged sword repaired. While Tanjiro is waiting for his sword to be repaired, close in to him – including an enemy who can split into four separate bodies and regenerate.

Here is all the information that you need to know about the Demon Slayer season 3 ranging from release date and time to streaming details, and more.

Watch the trailer of Demon Slayer season 3:

Demon Slayer Season 3

It was confirmed on March 31, 2023 that Crunchyroll has exclusive streaming rights to the Swordsmith Village Arc anime in America and Europe. This means that you can only stream Demon Slayer season 3 on the Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll will require you to sign up for the paid membership with the plan that begins from $7.99 a month. Though this streaming service will also offer you access to the other popular shows like Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Chainsaw Man.

The first episode of this new season will premiere in Japan at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday April 9, 2023. The anime will release new episodes each week in every region it’s available.

An official episode count for Demon Slayer season 3 has not yet been revealed by Ufotable but it is expected that there will be 11 episodes if not longer. The premiere episode of this anime is an hour long.

