How To Watch Glastonbury 2024? Set Time And TV Schedule Explored

Unfortunately unable to make it to Glastonbury this year? Feeling like you're missing out on the legendary festival in 2024? No need to fret! Learn how you can enjoy the festival right from the comfort of your own couch. The festival is taking place from June 26 to June 30. Find out how to tune in, set your schedule, and much more.

When does the live stream start?

The live stream will start on Friday night at 5 p.m. ET, just before Dua Lipa's live performance. Coldplay is scheduled to begin their two-hour set at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can watch both performances live on the Glastonbury Live page.

How to watch Glastonbury 2024?

For International Viewers:

Download the BBC mobile app or visit the Glastonbury Live page on the festival's website.

For Viewers in the United Kingdom:

BBC cable channels will show festival coverage all weekend.

will show festival coverage all weekend. For more niche artists, your best chance is on BBC iPlayer , which will have the same streams available.

, which will have the same streams available. BBC’s coverage will be available across iPlayer, BBC Sounds, TV, radio, and online, including the Classic Glastonbury channel, streaming 24 hours a day until Sunday, 30 June.

Glastonbury 2024 schedule

Saturday

5 p.m. Coverage starts, BBC2 and iPlayer

7 p.m. Corinne Bailey Rae & The Last Dinner Party, BBC4 and iPlayer

8 p.m. Keane & Nitin Sawhney, BBC4 and iPlayer

9:15 p.m. Orbital, BBC4 and iPlayer

10 p.m. - Coldplay, BBC1 and iPlayer

10:15 p.m. - Jessie Ware, BBC4 and iPlayer

11:45 p.m. - Disclosure, BBC4 and iPlayer

Advertisement

Sunday

7 p.m. Seasick Steve & Paloma Faith, BBC4 and iPlayer

7:30 p.m. Shania Twain BBC1 and iPlayer

8:30 p.m. Steel Pulse & Brittany Howard, BBC4 and iPlayer

9:45 p.m. The National, BBC4 and iPlayer

10 p.m. SZA, BBC1/2 (TBC) and iPlayer

Can you watch it later on demand?

If you miss the live streams, don't worry. There will be on-demand access to Coldplay and Dua Lipa's entire sets. According to Glastonbury, the web streams should be accessible a day after the end of the concert. The sets will be available for a short period on the BBC's video page.

Who is presenting this year’s coverage?

Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley, and Lauren Laverne will head up the BBC's TV coverage. Other broadcasters include Annie Macmanus, Dermot O'Leary, Jamie Laing, Jamz Supernova, Nick Grimshaw, Sarah Story, SHERELLE, Vick Hope, and Zoe Ball.

ALSO READ: How to watch SEVENTEEN's historic stage at Glastonbury Festival? Know set time, location and streaming DEETS