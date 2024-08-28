How To Watch Migration Online? Streaming Details Explored

The 2023-released animated movie Migration is back in the spotlight, all thanks to one of the leading streaming giants, Netflix. The Benjamin Renner-led movie witnessed its theatrical release on December 22, 2023, and premiered on Netflix on August 19, 2024.

Based on the latest update, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Benjamin Renner’s Migration can be streamed on Netflix and Peacock to its USA-based viewers. It can also be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+ as well.

Migration revolves around the story of the Mallard family, where the mother, Mallard Pam, tries to bring her kids out of the old, monotonous rut. She ends up planning a trip to witness the Wonders of the World with the Mallard family. As she wants her kids to know the world beyond the secluded waters of the pond, she is all set to take her kids on the Wonders of the World trip after coming across the adventures of a group of ducks who land up on their pond.

However, Mallards’ trip to the Wonders of the World from the busy streets of New York to the green lands of Jamaica did not go as they had prepared it to be. Despite facing multiple challenges during their journey, the members of the Mallard family end up coming closer to each other. They not only end up discovering each other's strengths but even come across their weaknesses. These experiences help the little Mallards understand more about the world and each other in one of the most insightful ways.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Benjamin Renner rose to prominence with Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, as well as his short film A Mouse’s Tale. Despite his impressive, award-winning career, all of his projects have been in 2D animation. During an interview with Animation Scoop back in December 2023, Renner shared his initial doubts with respect to how he went on to direct a major Hollywood CG movie. He said-

"[Illumination] reached out to me." Renner recalled that he was not sure about it as he did not have much experience in that area.

He further mentioned, “But I went in out of courtesy, thinking, 'Let’s see where this goes.' Chris Meledandri, the founder of Illumination, presented me with a pitch for Migration."

Although Renner was captivated by the concept, he was initially reluctant to step into the world of CG filmmaking. However, the opportunity to collaborate with a large team of talented artists ultimately drew him in and this led to the making of Migration.

Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani has played Mack Mallard, Pam’s better half and father of Gwen and Dax. Elizabeth Banks is the voice behind the character of Pam Mallard. The stellar cast of Migration even includes Awkwafina as Chump, Danny DeVito as Dan, David Mitchell as Googoo, Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard, Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy, Carol Kane as Erin, and Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard.

