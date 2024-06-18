How To Watch Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy Online? Streaming Details Explored

The Fall Guy made its debut on Indian OTT platforms on June 14. Inspired by Glen A. Larson's series, this film stars Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling as a dynamic duo leading an ensemble cast in an entertaining comedy-action film.

Emily Blunt plays Judy, a filmmaker who enjoys adventure and good storytelling in the film, and she does an excellent job. Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a reckless stuntman with a golden heart and a predilection for putting himself in danger.

Together, they take on a number of thrilling, humorous, and suspenseful trips that will keep you interested. For those looking for a fun movie experience, The Fall Guy is a must-watch because of its hilarious comedy and amazing stunts.

The Fall Guy: Release and reception details

The Fall Guy premiered at SXSW on March 12, 2024, followed by a theatrical release on May 3, 2024. In May, the movie became digitally available on Prime Video and Apple TV+. Initially not accessible to Indian viewers, it became available on OTT platforms in India on June 14.

To watch the film, you can rent it for Rs 299 on Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, you can buy it for Rs 999 or lease it for Rs 299 on BookMyShow Stream. It is also accessible on Apple TV+.

The Fall Guy's Los Angeles premiere featured Emily Blunt, director David Leitch, and other performers. Ryan Gosling praised the stunt squad, stating, "They are the hardest working people in show business." This film is merely a massive publicity push to secure stunts for an Oscar nomination. Although we are the stars of these movies, the crew are the real stars, and here is our love letter to them.

Advertisement

The Fall Guy: Homage and stunt records

The Fall Guy pays homage to classic Hollywood action movies from the past and is based largely on the same-titled TV show from the 1980s. Remarkably, the film includes a stunt sequence that holds the record for the most automobile rolls in the Guinness World Record.

During the filming of Casino Royale, stuntman Adam Kirley made a huge impact by performing an astonishing eight-and-a-half rolls in a pivotal stunt sequence, demonstrating his remarkable ability and boldness. This feat established a new stunt performance record.

Casino Royale, which starred Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling in the key parts, was renowned for its amazing box office success in addition to its exciting stunts. Box Office Mojo reports that the movie brought in over $86 million in domestic revenue and $80 million overseas. The film's remarkable $166 million worldwide gross was boosted by this outstanding performance.

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Review: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's film has noble intentions but fails to recognize itself