How to Watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 for Free
The first two episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 are out now. Find out where one can watch the show for free.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is back with a brand-new season featuring Jordyn Wieber, Denise Richards, Landon Donovan, Brody Jenner, and more celebrities. The first two episodes of season 3 of the reality show premiered on Wednesday, January 8, on Fox. However, if our readers weren’t at home or didn’t have a subscription, here are a few alternate ways they can watch the show for free.
Stream the season for free with trial offers from Fubo and DIRECTV Stream, or watch it live on Sling. The show will also be available on Hulu starting January 9, which can be accessed with a free trial through the Disney Bundle.
For those who were out stationed, a VPN can help you access content seamlessly. Just ensure you select a free option.
About the show:
Based on the hit UK series SAS: Dares Wins, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 follows the training manuals of elite fighting forces, putting celebrities and former athletes through grueling conditions to see if they have what it takes to join the SF world.
The series, for the record, has no end goal and is tailored exclusively for entertainment.
In addition to the aforementioned celebrities, the cast this year includes Stephan Baldwin, Nathan Adrian, Alana Blanchard, Ali Fedotowsky, Carey Hart, Marion Jones, Cam Newton, Kayla Nicole Brown, Kyla Pratt, Christy Carlson Romano, Trista Sutter, and Golden Tate.
The instructors, or directing staff, responsible for pushing the recruits to their extreme limits include Rudy Reyes, a former United States Recon Marine; Jason Fox, a former SBS operator; Mark Billingham, an ex-SAS Sergeant Major; and Jovon Quarles, a Navy SEAL veteran.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 comprises 10 episodes, with two airing each Monday.
