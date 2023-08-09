How to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at home? Streaming details, release date and more details

Marvel fans will get the opportunity to once again engage themselves in the animated world of Spider-Man. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the day they’d get to see young Miles again in the Spider-verse. Well, the wait is about to come to an end, as the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives on the internet. On the other hand, in the movie, Miles won’t just be back with Gwen and Peter, but he'll be introduced to a whole new group of Spider-people. So, when is Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse coming home?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at home: Release date, streaming details and more

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in theaters worldwide, on Friday, June 2, 2023, and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film starred Miles, Gwen, and Peter, as well as several dozen other Spidey characters.

Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse is now available to watch in the comfort of your house. The movie is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, Youtube Movies, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Apple TV is the only one that offers the high-end Ultra HD version of Spider-Man: across the spider verse. The Ultra HD version is Dolby Atmos sound, but it is only available for purchase at a mere price of Rs. 490. An SD version is also available for Rs. 390. Both versions come with subtitles in multiple languages.

On YouTube Movies, the movie is available for Rs. 590 in SD and Rs. 820 in HD (1080p full-HD).

However, the movie is not available on the streaming platforms Netflix and Disney.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings into Indian Theaters tomorrow, Aims to set new Animation records

How much Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse made at the box office

According to Box OfficeMojo, the movie grossed $380.072.201 in the US and $303.688.122 internationally, for a total of $683.760.323. But when you look at the opening weekend numbers, it's even more impressive. The movie took in an impressive $117.5 million in the US alone, which adds up to a worldwide total of $279.6 million.

Meanwhile, it's also worth noting that the movie broke a bunch of records during its premiere in theaters. It had the highest opening weekend of any Sony Pictures Animation movie, both in the US and around the world.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: What to expect from the third animated Miles Morales movie? Find out