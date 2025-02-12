How to Watch the 2025 SAG Awards Live on Netflix: Date, Time and Streaming Details

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The event will celebrate outstanding performances in film and television, as chosen by members of SAG-AFTRA.

Kristen Bell will return as host for the second time. The 31st Annual SAG Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live exclusively on Netflix at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). This marks the second consecutive year that Netflix will be the exclusive broadcaster.

The event will not be available on traditional cable channels or YouTube, as it was in previous years. To watch the ceremony, viewers must have a Netflix subscription, as there will be no free viewing option.

Netflix users can access the live stream through the platform's app on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers.

Unlike past years when the event was available on Netflix’s YouTube channel, it is now limited to paid Netflix subscribers. However, there is no additional cost for existing Netflix users to watch the event.

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry. The ceremony will feature appearances from top actors, directors, and industry professionals.

Advertisement

Since the SAG Awards are often seen as a key predictor for the Academy Awards, fans will be watching closely to see who takes home major wins.

Before the main event, Netflix will stream live coverage of the red carpet, giving fans an early look at the stars and their fashion choices. Viewers can tune in through Netflix’s app on any compatible device.

The SAG Awards remain one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, offering a preview of potential Oscar winners and celebrating the best performances of the year.

ALSO READ: Wicked’s Ariana Grande Reveals Going Through Intense Audition Process to Bag Role of Glinda: ‘I Don’t Want It…’